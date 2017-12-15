EU asylum debate reopens old wounds

Longstanding issues over solidarity in migration and asylum reforms remain unresolved following a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Talks at an EU summit on Thursday (14 December) were never meant to answer the broader and divisive debate but instead set the course for a consensus on internal EU asylum reforms before the end of next June.

EU leaders had a "sober" and "frank" discussion over a dinner of roasted langoustine and 'ballotines of capon', according to an EU official - a...