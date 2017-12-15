Ad
Merkel said she was "not happy" with the deadlock on relocation (Photo: European Union)

EU asylum debate reopens old wounds

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Eric Maurice, Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Longstanding issues over solidarity in migration and asylum reforms remain unresolved following a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Talks at an EU summit on Thursday (14 December) were never meant to answer the broader and divisive debate but instead set the course for a consensus on internal EU asylum reforms before the end of next June.

EU leaders had a "sober" and "frank" discussion over a dinner of roasted langoustine and 'ballotines of capon', according to an EU official - a...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

