Ad
euobserver
Hard-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said: 'Agribusiness guarantees our food security and that of one billion people in the world' (Photo: Palácio do Planalto)

Brazil pitches itself as answer to Ukraine war food shortages

EU & the World
Green Economy
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Sao Paolo,

As the war in Ukraine has triggered significant shocks in global food markets and price hikes, increasing food production is seen as the main solution for the worldwide food crisis currently unfolding.

Earlier this year, the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called on Brazil to play an "active role" in increasing food supplies to fulfil the gap in world markers resulting from major disruptions in food and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine.

But...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
Time for EU sanctions on Brazilian government
EU to discuss Brazil beef ban over Amazon fires
MEPs tighten deforestation rules, covering banks
Hard-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said: 'Agribusiness guarantees our food security and that of one billion people in the world' (Photo: Palácio do Planalto)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections