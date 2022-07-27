Brazil pitches itself as answer to Ukraine war food shortages

As the war in Ukraine has triggered significant shocks in global food markets and price hikes, increasing food production is seen as the main solution for the worldwide food crisis currently unfolding.

Earlier this year, the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called on Brazil to play an "active role" in increasing food supplies to fulfil the gap in world markers resulting from major disruptions in food and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine.

But...