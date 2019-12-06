UK election plus EU summit in focus This WEEK

Britain will elect a new parliament on Thursday (12 December) and the results will show whether the UK is likely to leave the EU on 31 January next year.

Prime minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party is leading in the polls, although opposition Labour has picked up some speed and has narrowed down the Tories' lead into single digits, according to the latest polls.

The anti-Brexit and anti-Tory vote has been split between Labour and the staunchly pro-EU LibDems, while Nigel F...