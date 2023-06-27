Fringe EU guests demonstrate decline of 'Putin's Davos'

Hungary's foreign minister was the best-known European VIP at the St. Petersburg economic forum this year, highlighting how far Russia's one-time bid to rival Davos has gone downhill.

St Petersburg's odd assortment of speakers from Austria and Germany told the same tale.

In mid-June, as EU diplomats were finalising the 11th round of Russia sanctions in Brussels, Russian president Vladimir Putin was hosting the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The event ran 14-1...