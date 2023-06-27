Ad
euobserver
Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó made a brief appearance at SPIEF 2023 (Photo: Nina Zotina/RIA Novosti)

Feature

Fringe EU guests demonstrate decline of 'Putin's Davos'

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Mikhail Komin, Brussels,
Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó made a brief appearance at SPIEF 2023 (Photo: Nina Zotina/RIA Novosti)

Hungary's foreign minister was the best-known European VIP at the St. Petersburg economic forum this year, highlighting how far Russia's one-time bid to rival Davos has gone downhill.

St Petersburg's odd assortment of speakers from Austria and Germany told the same tale.

In mid-June, as EU diplomats were finalising the 11th round of Russia sanctions in Brussels, Russian president Vladimir Putin was hosting the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The event ran 14-1...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineFeature

Author Bio

Mikhail Komin is editor at independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe, and currently a resident journalist at EUobserver.

Related articles

Poland and Hungary's ugly divorce over Ukraine
Europe's TV union wooing Lavrov for splashy interview
EU on Wagner: Putin 'bitten by own monster'
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections