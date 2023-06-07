Ad
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, appearing at the European Parliament from exile, last year (Photo: European Parliament)

True scale of horror in today's Belarus hard to comprehend

by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, In exile in Lithuania,

Supporting democracy in today's Belarus is a risky business but the true scale of the horror is difficult for foreigners to understand.

Imagine waking up one morning to find the secret police breaking into your house. They beat you and destroy your home before ferrying you off to a KGB detention cell. There, they torture you until you 'confess' in a video which is then posted on YouTube. After around two weeks you are tried in a kangar...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is the exiled Belarus political opposition leader. She stood against dictator Alexander Lukashekno in the 2020 Belarus presidential elections, after the arrest of her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky, the previous candidate, and has now fled to exile in Lithuania.

