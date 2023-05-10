Ad
euobserver
MEP José Manuel Fernandes (l), MEP Valerie Hayer, and MEP Johan Van Overtveldt (r), key lawmakers of the EU budget talks (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs call for new budget money, worry about recovery borrowing

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs are "deeply worried" that the new revenue proposed by the EU Commission will not be enough to cover the borrowing costs of the €800bn Covid-19 recovery fund.

In parallel resolutions, European lawmakers on Wednesday (10 May) called for new revenue sources to be agreed upon, warning — in a separate document — that with r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders unblock budget in deal with Hungary and Poland
EU recovery fund and budget negotiations aren't over yet
'Systemic' lack of scrutiny on EU's €723.7bn recovery fund
German top court declares €800bn EU recovery fund 'legal'
MEP José Manuel Fernandes (l), MEP Valerie Hayer, and MEP Johan Van Overtveldt (r), key lawmakers of the EU budget talks (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections