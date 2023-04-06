'Eco-ableism', the EU, and climate disaster

Nani Jansen Reventlow is the founder of the NGO Systemic Justice, the first majority BPOC organisation in Europe working to radically transform how the law works for communities fighting for racial, social, and economic justice, and an award-winning human rights lawyer. Jonathan McCully is the head of legal at Systemic Justice, with nearly a decade of experience working on human rights litigation, and expertise spanning the defence of independent journalists and bloggers, digital rights, and social justice.