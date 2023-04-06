Ad
euobserver
Current EU climate policies and strategies perpetuate patterns of exclusion and injustice against people with disabilities through 'eco-ableism' (Photo: Paul Green)

'Eco-ableism', the EU, and climate disaster

Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Nani Jansen Reventlow and Jonathan McCully, Brussels/London,

Across Europe, one-in-four have some form of disability, totalling 87 million people. People with disabilities are amongst the hardest hit by the climate crisis and face disproportionate impacts on their livelihoods from environmental disaster.

Take ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nani Jansen Reventlow is the founder of the NGO Systemic Justice, the first majority BPOC organisation in Europe working to radically transform how the law works for communities fighting for racial, social, and economic justice, and an award-winning human rights lawyer. Jonathan McCully is the head of legal at Systemic Justice, with nearly a decade of experience working on human rights litigation, and expertise spanning the defence of independent journalists and bloggers, digital rights, and social justice.

Related articles

How EU trains discriminate against the disabled
Disabled people still feel like second-class citizens in EU
Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children
The plight of Europe's disabled under coronavirus
Current EU climate policies and strategies perpetuate patterns of exclusion and injustice against people with disabilities through 'eco-ableism' (Photo: Paul Green)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Nani Jansen Reventlow is the founder of the NGO Systemic Justice, the first majority BPOC organisation in Europe working to radically transform how the law works for communities fighting for racial, social, and economic justice, and an award-winning human rights lawyer. Jonathan McCully is the head of legal at Systemic Justice, with nearly a decade of experience working on human rights litigation, and expertise spanning the defence of independent journalists and bloggers, digital rights, and social justice.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections