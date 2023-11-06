EU-Mercosur deal killed animal welfare law

The pending trade deal between the EU and South America's Mercosur countries was the 'nail in the coffin' of European plans to improve farm animal welfare, sources told the EUobserver.
In 2021 the EU announced plans to revise four key areas of welfare law: transport, slaughter, animal welfare labelling on food products, and the ways farm animals are ke...
Sophie Kevany is a freelance journalist writing for The Guardian, Vox, Sentient Media, The Irish Times and other publications. She previously worked for Dow Jones and Agence France Presse (AFP).
