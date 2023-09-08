Borrell in Tbilisi warns Georgia on Russia flights and rule of law

Georgia's ruling party still has far to go in living up to its pro-EU claims, Europe has said, with Russian flights and political impeachments among new irritants.

Georgia has passed only three out of 12 grades the European Commission has set out for it to be awarded official "candidate status" this year, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in Tbilisi on Friday (8 September).

He mentioned "[political] depolarisation, de-oligarchisation, [and] justice reform" as top priorit...