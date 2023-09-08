Ad
euobserver
EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell urged Georgian Dream to do more (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Borrell in Tbilisi warns Georgia on Russia flights and rule of law

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Georgia's ruling party still has far to go in living up to its pro-EU claims, Europe has said, with Russian flights and political impeachments among new irritants.

Georgia has passed only three out of 12 grades the European Commission has set out for it to be awarded official "candidate status" this year, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in Tbilisi on Friday (8 September).

He mentioned "[political] depolarisation, de-oligarchisation, [and] justice reform" as top priorit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Why is Georgia strengthening relations with Moscow?
EU farm chief backs extending Ukraine grain ban and subsidies
Five Moldova coup-plotters face EU sanctions
EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell urged Georgian Dream to do more (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections