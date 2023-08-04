Ad
euobserver
Business friendly minister of finance Christian Lindner (Photo: INSM/Flickr)

Germany slashes digitisation budget by 99 percent

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The German government has slashed the government budget for digitisation to three million, down from €377m last year.

The coalition initially had pledged to "make life easier for citizens" and bring hundreds of government services online as part of the Online Access Act.

"We are advancing comprehensive digitisation of the administration," the coalition agreement stated a year and a half ago.

But this project is now threatened by a financial shortfall after the finance min...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Business friendly minister of finance Christian Lindner (Photo: INSM/Flickr)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

