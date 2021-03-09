EU Commission 'surprised' by Belgian travel ban extension

The European Commission has expressed surprise at the Belgian government's decision to extend its ban on non-essential travel, stressing that "all options" are on the table to ensure free travel across the bloc.
The EU executive previously urged Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Finland, Denmark and Sweden to obey the bloc-wide recommendations on borders restrictions, arguing that their unilateral travel restrictions could undermine the functioning of the single market, and the principle of fr...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
