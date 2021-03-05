Ad
euobserver
Russia's 'Sputnik V' vaccine being used to increase influence in developing world (Photo: Wikimedia)

China and Russia abusing corona for geopolitics, Lithuania says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

China and Russia are using the pandemic to increase their authority in new ways at home and abroad, Lithuanian intelligence services have warned.

But old-fashioned spy-craft, such as 'honey traps', also pose a threat to EU citizens from hostile services, despite virus-linked travel restrictions.

Beijing and Moscow have both "abused" the situation to expand domestic surveillance by forcing people to upload personal data, including medical records and travel history, to government...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

