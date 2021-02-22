Ad
euobserver
The Valentine's Day Catalonia parliament election took place under coronavirus restrictions. Unionist parties failed once again to oust the pro-independence majority from parliament (Photo: Fotomovimiento/Flickr)

Two lessons worth learning from the Catalan elections

EU Political
Opinion
by Jordi Solé, Brussels/Barcelona,

Some years ago, when the Catalan pro-independence movement was reaching its high point in terms of popular mobilisation, quite a few politicians and commentators in and outside Spain argued that it was mainly a reaction to the long-standing hardships caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

That when the economy would recover, support for independence would quickly get back to pre-crisis levels—that is, around 15 percent of popular support.

They preferred to overlook the underlying ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jordi Solé is an MEP with Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (Greens/EFA), president of the EFA group in the European Parliament and vice president of the Greens/EFA group.

Related articles

Separatist victory in Catalan election sees calls for dialogue
Jailing of rapper spotlights Spain's free-speech row
Ban on Catalan leader condemned as 'disproportionate'
Catalonia shows dangers of jail terms for non-violence
The Valentine's Day Catalonia parliament election took place under coronavirus restrictions. Unionist parties failed once again to oust the pro-independence majority from parliament (Photo: Fotomovimiento/Flickr)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Jordi Solé is an MEP with Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (Greens/EFA), president of the EFA group in the European Parliament and vice president of the Greens/EFA group.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections