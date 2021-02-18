Ad
euobserver
The EU and China recently signed a new investment treaty (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Baltic states warn EU on China and Russia espionage

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Lithuania has banned a Chinese tech firm on security grounds, while Estonia warned the EU on the dangers of both Chinese and Russian espionage.

The Chinese company, Nuctech, which makes security-inspection software, was banned from working with Lithuanian airports, Lithuanian authorities said on Wednesday (16 February).

The Lithuanian government was also drafting a bill to bar other companies that posed a security risk from contracts in the transportation, energy, and telecommun...

