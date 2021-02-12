US deaf to Germany on Russia pipeline

Any firm issuing safety certificates for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will find itself in US sanctions crosshairs, the state department has warned.
"We will monitor activity to complete or certify the pipeline and, if such activity takes place, make a determination on the applicability of sanctions," a state department spokesperson told EUobserver on Thursday (11 February).
"We're aware of the reports of the Fortuna beginning work in Danish waters. We have already identified the v...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
