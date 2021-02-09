Ad
Mural at the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control agency, which employs some 280 people and whose budget last year was just €60.5m (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Ombudsman highlights failings in EU virus-alert agency

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, has urged the EU agency in charge of preventing and monitoring viral infections to provide greater clarity about its work, after identifying "gaps" in both its transparency practices and effectiveness.

This inquiry, focused on the early stage of the pandemic crisis (January to April 2020), is part of a wider investigation into how EU initiations responded to the first coronavirus outbreak.

Two months before Europe was declared the epicentre ...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

