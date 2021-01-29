Ad
Portugal is seeing coronavirus patients queuing for beds to become available in some hospitals (Photo: Slinky2000)

Portugal and Spain under pressure with huge Covid spike

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Portugal and Spain are struggling to control a massive surge in new coronavirus cases, amid fears over vaccines delays and fast-spreading Covid-19 mutations.

The worsening epidemiological situation triggered the Portugese government to close the border with Spain for two weeks on Thursday (28 January).

With more than 668,900 confirmed cases and 11,305 deaths, including a record 293 dead on Wednesday, Portugal is seeing coronavirus patients queuing for beds to become available in s...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

