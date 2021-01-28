EU-AstraZeneca row flares up after vaccines shortfall

The EU's standoff with vaccine-manufacturer AstraZeneca has intensified, after the company's CEO said the contract signed with the European Commission is on a "best-effort" basis - meaning that there is no legal obligation to fulfil the order set up by the EU for the first quarter.

In response, the EU is urging AstraZeneca to make their vaccine contract public in order to "open the debate," arguing that confidentiality clauses of the contract forbid them to talk about the issues in deta...