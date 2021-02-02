The Adriatic Sea risks turning into a water desert, experts warn.
Overfishing, bottom trawling, pollution, and climate change are seriously threatening the biodiversity of the Adriatic.
Which, together with the neighbouring Ionian Sea, is home to almost half of the marine species of the entire Mediterranean. \nFor decades, this sea has been synonymous with big business.
European hake, which the Adriatic Re...
Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.