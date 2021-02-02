Ad
euobserver
Overfishing, bottom trawling, pollution, and climate change are seriously threatening the biodiversity of the Adriatic Sea (Photo: Diane Brennan)

Feature

Adriatic Sea 'risks turning into a water desert'

Green Economy
by Valentina Saini, Venice,
Overfishing, bottom trawling, pollution, and climate change are seriously threatening the biodiversity of the Adriatic Sea (Photo: Diane Brennan)

The Adriatic Sea risks turning into a water desert, experts warn.

Overfishing, bottom trawling, pollution, and climate change are seriously threatening the biodiversity of the Adriatic.

Which, together with the neighbouring Ionian Sea, is home to almost half of the marine species of the entire Mediterranean. \nFor decades, this sea has been synonymous with big business.

European hake, which the Adriatic Re...

Green EconomyFeature

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Related articles

EU's 2021 fishing quotas to exceed scientific advice
EU failed to end overfishing by 2020: lost opportunity?
Fish complicates last push for post-Brexit deal
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections