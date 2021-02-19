Ad
euobserver
From left to right: Igor Matovic, Slovak prime minister, Charles Michel, president of the European Council; Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish prime minister; Viktor Orban, Hungarian prime minister; Andrej Babis, Czech prime minister (Photo: Council of the European Union)

The Visegrád dream deteriorates

EU Political
Opinion
by Viktória Jančošeková, Brussels,

The Visegrád Group is facing a stark choice: it can either become a dead monument, or a model of regional cooperation within Europe.

This is how Czech president Václav Havel saw the future of this regional union (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia) 10 years ago.

The V4 just turned 30 years old, but there is not much to celebrate.

In particular when considering the group's selfish approach to addressing the mi...

EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Viktória Jančošeková is a former adviser to Slovak prime minister Mikuláš Dzurinda and manager at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the think tank of the European People's Party.

