Ad
euobserver
Member states had spent four years trying to agree on a common approach (Photo: EUobserver)

France 'got its way' as Portugal ends e-Privacy deadlock

Digital
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU ambassadors have reached a compromise on the e-Privacy reform after four years of deadlock - paving the way to start negotiations with the European Parliament on the final text.

"The path to the council position has not been easy, but we now have a mandate that strikes a good balance between solid protection of the private life of individuals and fostering the development of new technologies and inn...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

e-Privacy law would penalise sites who block ad-blockers
'Consent' - the good, the bad and the ugly in e-privacy regulation
EU e-privacy proposal risks breaking 'Internet of Things'
Member states had spent four years trying to agree on a common approach (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

DigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections