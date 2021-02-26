Ad
euobserver
One of the ingredients for your smartphone. Cobalt mining by hand near Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo, often unregulated, with child labour as young as seven years old (Photo: Amnesty International)

Is EU poised to solve child labour in 'green' batteries?

Green Economy
Opinion
by Richard Kent, London,

The European Commission is currently wrapping up consultations on a new law that could shape the future of green energy.

If adopted, the EU Battery Regulation would require all businesses in the battery industry to report on the social and environmental impact of their operations.

It would ensure that batteries entering the EU market – for use in elec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Richard Kent is a researcher on business and human rights at Amnesty International.

Related articles

Greenland's snap election exposes global mineral demand
Batteries set to 'charge' our economy
EU battery law could prove useless
The Green 'gaslighting' of Africa
One of the ingredients for your smartphone. Cobalt mining by hand near Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo, often unregulated, with child labour as young as seven years old (Photo: Amnesty International)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Richard Kent is a researcher on business and human rights at Amnesty International.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections