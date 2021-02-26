Is EU poised to solve child labour in 'green' batteries?

The European Commission is currently wrapping up consultations on a new law that could shape the future of green energy.
If adopted, the EU Battery Regulation would require all businesses in the battery industry to report on the social and environmental impact of their operations.
It would ensure that batteries entering the EU market – for use in elec...
Richard Kent is a researcher on business and human rights at Amnesty International.
