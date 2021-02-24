Covid-19 certificates back on EU leaders' agenda

Travel certificates for those vaccinated against Covid-19 will be on the agenda again when EU leaders speak on Thursday (25 February).
EU countries whose economies are dependent on tourism are pushing for the introduction of passports that would allow holiday and business travellers to move between countries.
The issue was discussed by EU affairs ministers on Tuesday at an informal video-meeting.
"It is important to discuss quite intensively the format, if it's going to b...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
