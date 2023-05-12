Stop the unscientific discrimination of blood donors

The need for blood in our health care services is high. The supply can many times be too low and there is a risk for a lack of blood in many countries. This is a serious problem across Europe and the EU.

With that in mind it is problematic that many countries have rules that basically exclude men who have sex with men from the possibility to be blood donors. This even if such bars are not evidence based.

Today it is still common that the rules are different for men who have sex ...