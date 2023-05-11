The geopolitics of a post-growth EU

More than a year into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU still imports natural gas and uranium from Russia, adding to Vladimir Putin's war chest.
The response to the Ukraine war, which includes an accelerated transition to renewable energies, has made the EU more dependent on China. This country dominates the supply chains for critical raw materials as well as the solar panels, batteries and magnets made from them.
Thus we are stuck between two aggressive autocracies.
Richard Wouters works at Wetenschappelijk Bureau GroenLinks (the think tank of the Dutch Green party) and is project leader of geopolitics of a post-growth Europe for the Green European Foundation.
