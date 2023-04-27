An interesting Czech vs Slovak split over China policy

Just a few weeks after the speaker of the lower house of Czech Parliament, Markéta Pekarová-Adamová, led a 150-strong delegation to Taiwan, her Slovak counterpart, Boris Kollár, found himself on an official visit to China from 16-20 April. It may matter more than you think.
Czechs and Slovaks share a common history and cultural ties, but their foreign policy outlooks are not always in sync. In the Czech Republic, the extravagant promises of Chinese investment never materialised and the ...
Dalibor Rohac is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC.
