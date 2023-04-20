Lithuania law to allow 'volunteer' border guards to use violence

Lithuania's parliament passed a controversial new law allowing volunteers from around Europe to join its national border guard force — while giving them the right to use violence against asylum seekers and migrants crossing in from Belarus.

"There is no restriction for people from abroad to come," Emilija Švobaitė, a lawyer and rights campaigner at Sienos Grupė, a Lithuanian NGO, told EUobserver on Thursday (20 April) ahead of the vote.

She said it means radical rightwing groups f...