EU's new critical raw materials act could be a recipe for conflict

Last week, the European Commission unveiled the Critical Raw Materials Act to reduce its dependence on third countries for key raw materials deemed indispensable for the green and digital transitions.
The proposed legislation seems to be a first step in trying to decouple the EU from its dependencies on third countries for critical and strategic raw materials. However, the continent will never be fully autonomous because of its ...
Larisa Stanciu is policy officer for climate and natural resources at the NGO Search for Common Ground, a global peace-building organisation. Lotte Hoex is policy manager and researcher at the International Peace Information Service (IPIS).
