Strasbourg rights watchdog seeks Russian accountability

The Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog Council of Europe wants Russia to pay for its crimes in Ukraine.
On Tuesday (28 February), its secretary general Marija Pejčinović Burić told EUobserver this includes setting up a new claims register to gather evidence for eventual prosecution and reparations.
"We believe that we have the legal framework and the capacity to make this efficient and quick," she said.
Asked if she would like to see Russia's president Vladimir Putin...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
