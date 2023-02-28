Strasbourg rights watchdog seeks Russian accountability

The Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog Council of Europe wants Russia to pay for its crimes in Ukraine.

On Tuesday (28 February), its secretary general Marija Pejčinović Burić told EUobserver this includes setting up a new claims register to gather evidence for eventual prosecution and reparations.

"We believe that we have the legal framework and the capacity to make this efficient and quick," she said.

Asked if she would like to see Russia's president Vladimir Putin...