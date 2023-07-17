EU: Russia's withdrawal from Black Sea grain deal 'unjustified'

EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said on Monday (17 July) that Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal is "completely unjustified".

Russia is yet again "weaponising the hunger of the people," he said, arguing that the situation is "very serious" for many people worldwide who depend on Ukrainian grains.

Russia's decision to cease participation in the Black Sea Initiative, brokered by the UN and Turkey last year to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian grain, means...