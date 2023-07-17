Ad
So far under the initiative, almost 32 tonnes of food products have been exported from Ukrainian ports, to 45 countries — more than half in the developing world (Photo: UNDP Ukraine)

EU: Russia's withdrawal from Black Sea grain deal 'unjustified'

Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said on Monday (17 July) that Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal is "completely unjustified".

Russia is yet again "weaponising the hunger of the people," he said, arguing that the situation is "very serious" for many people worldwide who depend on Ukrainian grains.

Russia's decision to cease participation in the Black Sea Initiative, brokered by the UN and Turkey last year to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian grain, means...

Ukraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

