Only 10 of the 27 member states have transposed the public country-by-country reporting directive (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Commission and MEPs clash over corporate tax-reporting rules

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

A clash between the EU Commission and some MEPs over limiting corporate tax transparency took place on Thursday (13 July) during the plenary session in Strasbourg.

At the centre of the debate was a bill, agreed two years ago as a response to scandals such as the Panama Papers, that will allow citizens to see what companies pay in tax in the EU, and where.

The so-called

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

