Ad
euobserver
Disagreements over the condemnation of Russia’s war in Ukraine have complicated the finalisation of the joint agreement (Photo: European Union)

EU aims to revive cooperation with Latin America This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders will gather in Brussels with the leaders of Latin America and the Caribbean region on Monday and Tuesday (17 and 18 July), after eight years of hiatus.

Investment in the region, cooperation to combat climate change, open trade agreements with Mercosur, Chile and Mexico as well as the ongoing war of Russia in Ukraine are expected to be high on the agenda.

But di...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU leadership returns to Tunisia for second time in a month
EU-Latin America summit will be an environmental car crash
Immigration rises to top three issue for EU citizens, survey finds
Final push for EU-Mercosur deal, amid deforestation fears
Disagreements over the condemnation of Russia’s war in Ukraine have complicated the finalisation of the joint agreement (Photo: European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections