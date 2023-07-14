Ad
Night trains in Europe are making a comeback after significant route reductions in the 1990s. Now, not only train nerds but also the EU institutions and green travellers are showing renewed interest (Photo: Novaya Gazeta Europe)

Is Europe sleeping on the roll-out of night trains?

by Daria Kozlova, Brussels,
In recent years, Europe experienced a train renaissance. Increasingly, passengers are choosing the rails, and the development of train lines is supported by the European Commission. The eagerly awaited launch of the Brussels-Berlin route via Amsterdam by European Sleeper back in May 2023 highlighted this trend.

Train journeys don't only offer an environmentally friendly alternative to air travel but can also provide convenience for travellers. Choosing an overnight train can h...

Daria Kozlova, correspondent at independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe, and currently a resident journalist at EUobserver.

