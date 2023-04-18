Dutch raise discrepancy in Sweden's draft EU asylum bill

A key draft asylum bill by EU states appears to be making contradictory proposals on the right to international protection.
The Netherlands, in an internal EU paper, have singled out the discrepancy, as part of a long list of member state comments on the latest compromise text by the current Swedish EU presidency.
"We do not in any way wish to question the right to apply for international protection," says the Dutch delegation, in the paper, dated 13 April and seen by this website...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
