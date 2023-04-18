Ad
The EU and its leadership insist that negotiations on an overhaul of asylum rules are going smoothly (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Dutch raise discrepancy in Sweden's draft EU asylum bill

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A key draft asylum bill by EU states appears to be making contradictory proposals on the right to international protection.

The Netherlands, in an internal EU paper, have singled out the discrepancy, as part of a long list of member state comments on the latest compromise text by the current Swedish EU presidency.

"We do not in any way wish to question the right to apply for international protection," says the Dutch delegation, in the paper, dated 13 April and seen by this website...

