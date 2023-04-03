Ad
euobserver
Aid workers who rescued people from drowning are facing possible lengthy prison sentences in Greece (Photo: Proactiva Open Arms)

NGOs appear in over 1,000 Frontex smuggling documents

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

NGOs (non-governmental organisations) appear in 1,058 documents held by EU border force Frontex as part of its anti-smuggling operation with Europol, the EU's police agency.

The information was collected during Frontex debriefing interviews with detained migrants and asylum seekers.

Operational data collected during Frontex debriefs is then shared with Europol, in its wider efforts to crack down on smuggling and human trafficking.

Uku Särekanno, Frontex's deputy director, to...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Greece seeking possible jail for aid workers in flawed case
People helping migrants 'increasingly persecuted in EU'
Aid workers who rescued people from drowning are facing possible lengthy prison sentences in Greece (Photo: Proactiva Open Arms)

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

