Meloni mood and energy in focus This WEEK

Italians cast their ballot on Sunday (25 September) and chose a rightwing majority parliament, which is expected to have a turbulent relationship with Brussels.
The fallout will be felt early this week in the EU bubble, as the bloc is facing multiple crises simultaneously.
One of which is soaring inflation and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde will give an update to MEPs on the economy committee on Monday (...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.