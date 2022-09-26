Meloni mood and energy in focus This WEEK

Ad
Journalists Dmitry Muratov, the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and editor-in-chief of Russia's Novaya Gazeta, and Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief of Kyiv Independent will be heard in the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Italians cast their ballot on Sunday (25 September) and chose a rightwing majority parliament, which is expected to have a turbulent relationship with Brussels.

The fallout will be felt early this week in the EU bubble, as the bloc is facing multiple crises simultaneously.

One of which is soaring inflation and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde will give an update to MEPs on the economy committee on Monday (...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

