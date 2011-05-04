Opportunity knocks? The Arab uprisings and Euro-Mediterranean Relations

The latest European Commission offer of €140 million extra in aid to Tunisia, in return for a commitment to control emigration, is emblematic of a disappointingly unimaginative EU response thus far to the historic popular uprisings in North Africa.

The Mediterranean has been one of the major theatres for EU foreign policy. Since the 1970s, and especially since the Barcelona Declaration of 1995, it has developed a set of policies and instruments to support cooperation, reform and develo...