EU green industry plan could spark 'dangerous subsidy race'

The European Union proposed a plan to counteract the US green subsidy bonanza on Wednesday (1 February).
The plan, leaked on Monday, opens up room for individual member states to subsidise clean technology and, in emulation of the US plan, now also allows tax breaks for green industries.
But experts warn this opens up the floodgates for a subsidy race between EU members,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.