Immigration rises to top three issue for EU citizens, survey finds

Immigration has risen to the top three of European citizens' concerns, according to an Eurobarometer survey published by the European Commission on Monday (10 July).
Inflation and the cost of living, and the war in Ukraine, remain the two most pressing current issues facing EU voters, but immigration has moved from sixth to third place in just six months.
And the differences between EU citizens' first concern and...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
