EU calls Gaza-war summit, triples aid to Palestinians

EU leaders will hold emergency talks on the Gaza war by video-link on Tuesday (17 October), while the European Commission has announced it is tripling Palestine humanitarian aid.
It was "of utmost importance" that the EU "sets our common position and establishes a clear unified course of action," EU Council chief Charles Michel said in his summit invitation on Sunday.
The talks would cover "regional escalation of the conflict", its potential "to exacerbate tensions between commun...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.