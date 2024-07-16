EU boycott widening, as Orbán calls for Putin talks

Hungary's leader has called for new EU talks with Russia after meeting Donald Trump, as most EU countries join a Nordic-led boycott of the Hungarian presidency.
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán urged "reopening direct lines of diplomatic communication with Russia and the rehabilitation of such direct contacts in our political communication", in a letter t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
