'La Rentrée' and Ukraine Contact Group in focus This Week

With politicians, lobbyists, diplomats, and bureaucrats streaming back into the city and bustling through the Schuman roundabout after a relatively laid-back summer, the so-called 'La Rentrée' has officially begun.
This week, MEPs will gather at political group meetings as the European Parliament's committees resume activities — with a vote on the amendments t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.