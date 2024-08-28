Migration debate in Germany flares after Solingen knife attack

Pressure is mounting on German chancellor Olaf Scholz and his traffic-light coalition government to revise immigration laws in the country in the wake of last week's knife attack in the city of Solingen.
Scholz has vowed to tighten weapon laws and address illegal immigration in the country following the deadly stabbing rampage last Friday, claimed by the Islam...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
