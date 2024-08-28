Spain's Mpox donation highlights global divisions on vaccine access

Spain will donate 500,000 doses of the Mpox vaccine, the largest single donation announced so far to combat a major outbreak of the virus in central Africa, its health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday (27 August).
“It makes no sense to stockpile vaccines where there is no problem, and now is...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.