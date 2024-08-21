Ad
10 million mpox vaccines will be required by the end of 2025, the African Centres for Disease Control estimates (Photo: Pexels – Martin Lopez)

Mpox vaccinations to start in Africa in 'a few days', as EU rules out border controls

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

African states are expected to start vaccinations against mpox in "a few days", officials said on Tuesday (20 August), as the EU and others face greater pressure to provide vaccines and make their own preparations to combat the virus’ spread. 

“We didn’t start vaccinations yet. We’ll start in a few days,...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

