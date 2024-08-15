Ad
The World Health Organization and African public health authority have declared public health emergencies over the spread of the mpox virus

EU pledges 200,000 monkeypox vaccines after WHO declares public health emergency

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU has moved to pledge over 200,000 monkeypox (mpox) vaccines after the World Health Organization and African public health authority declared public health emergencies over the spread of the virus. 

In a statement on Wednesday (14 August), the European Commission announced that its Health Emergency ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

