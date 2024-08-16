WHO confirms first case of new mpox outside of Africa

A new variant of the mpox virus, previously known as the monkeypox virus, has been detected outside Africa for the first time.
Swedish authorities confirmed that a person seeking treatment there was infected with the virus. The patient contracted the infection in a region of Africa currently experiencing a severe outbreak.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
