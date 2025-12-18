EU top court kills off claim by over 400 ex-MEPs to replenish luxury pension fund

The EU’s top court has thrown out a claim filed by more than 400 former MEPs against a decision to halve the payments from a controversial voluntary pension scheme that would landed the European taxpayer with a bill of more than €200m.
In a ruling on Wednesday (17 December), the...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.