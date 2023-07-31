Ad
euobserver
The Voluntary Pension Fund invested heavily in the fossil-fuel industry, some of which were responsible for eco-disasters (Photo: Sosialistisk Ungdom - SU)

Luxury pension for MEPs remains mired in secrecy

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament won't disclose recent investments made in a luxury pension scheme for MEPs — despite transparency demands made by the EU's administrative watchdog, the European Ombudsman.

Such investments have in the past spanned the weapons, tobacco, and fossils fuel industries, as well as corporate assets plac...

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEP pension fund invested in cluster munition arms industry
MEP pension fund invested in oil giants behind eco-disasters
MEP luxury pension held corporate assets in tax havens
Borrell gets pension from MEP fund set for taxpayer bailout
The Voluntary Pension Fund invested heavily in the fossil-fuel industry, some of which were responsible for eco-disasters (Photo: Sosialistisk Ungdom - SU)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections