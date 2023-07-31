Luxury pension for MEPs remains mired in secrecy

The European Parliament won't disclose recent investments made in a luxury pension scheme for MEPs — despite transparency demands made by the EU's administrative watchdog, the European Ombudsman.
Such investments have in the past spanned the weapons, tobacco, and fossils fuel industries, as well as corporate assets plac...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.