European Parliament scales back luxury MEP pension fund

The European Parliament's leadership has decided to scale back a heavily-indebted MEP luxury pension scheme.

The parliament's Bureau, a political body composed of the president and its vice-presidents, on Monday (22 May) decided to slash payouts from the fund by 50 percent, freeze automatic indexations, and increase the pension age from 65 to 67.

"So if somebody was going to get €4000 (per month) they get €2,000," said one EU official.

"There was a very clear majority for th...