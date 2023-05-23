Ad
Over 900 MEPs had signed up to the luxury pension scheme, including Brexit architect Nigel Farage (Photo: Unsplash)

European Parliament scales back luxury MEP pension fund

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament's leadership has decided to scale back a heavily-indebted MEP luxury pension scheme.

The parliament's Bureau, a political body composed of the president and its vice-presidents, on Monday (22 May) decided to slash payouts from the fund by 50 percent, freeze automatic indexations, and increase the pension age from 65 to 67.

"So if somebody was going to get €4000 (per month) they get €2,000," said one EU official.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

